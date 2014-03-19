MOSCOW, March 19 Russia will cover Crimea's estimated 55 billion rouble ($1.53 billion) budget deficit with funds from the federal budget, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Channel 1 state television on Tuesday.

"The volume of the (budget) deficit of Crimea and Sevastopol is about 55 billion roubles," Siluanov said in an interview televised by Channel 1.

"The whole sum will definitely be covered with federal budget." ($1 = 35.9170 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)