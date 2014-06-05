* Crimea heavily dependent on Ukraine for basic supplies
* Supply dependence one of Kiev's few levers over Moscow
* Russia promises to make Crimea self-sufficient
* Moscow-dependent South Ossetia offers cautionary tale
By Alexander Winning and Alissa de Carbonnel
DZHANKOI/SIMFEROPOL, Crimea, June 5 Scrambling
to compensate for a lack of water from mainland Ukraine,
farmhands are laying row after row of pipe to drip water across
dusty fields in Crimea's arid north.
The water shortage highlights the huge logistical hurdles
Russia faces to wean Crimea off dependence on Ukraine, from
which it seized the Black Sea peninsula in March.
More than two months after the annexation, denounced as
illegal by Kiev and the West, Moscow needs to secure Crimea's
basic needs - chief among them, the water and power almost
entirely supplied from Ukraine - in order to prop up the local
economy and sustain its popularity among its 2 million people.
"We've drilled wells, we're using drip irrigation, but
there's still not enough water," said Vasily, a burly man whose
50-hectare (124-acre) vegetable farm near Dzhankoi has been
irrigated by water from the Dnieper river diverted along a canal
across a strip of land that links Crimea to the mainland.
He and other farmers have planted less thirsty crops since,
they say, Ukraine reduced flows across its new de facto border
with Russian-controlled Crimea - a move Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev decried as political retribution. Ukrainian
officials say water is still flowing but will not say how much.
The stakes are high for Moscow, which has said it could
spend up to $7 billion this year alone to integrate Crimea's
economy with Russia and nurse a euphoric pro-Kremlin mood that
saw the majority ethnic Russian population of the peninsula vote
for annexation in March.
"People are optimistic about the future but ... the Russian
leadership understands perfectly well that if the Crimean
economy stagnates, the responsibility will fall on Russia's
shoulders," said Yuri Korban, director of one of the many
vineyards that dot Crimea's jagged coastline.
Russia's economy is already teetering on the brink of
recession amid Western sanctions imposed over the annexation of
Crimea, which was completed within a month of the ousting of a
Moscow-backed president in Kiev and followed a military takeover
supported by troops from Russian bases on the peninsula.
Going by the experience of the much smaller Georgian region
of South Ossetia, over which Russia gained effective control
after a 2008 war with Georgia, the process of integrating Crimea
is likely to be both lengthy and very costly.
SECURING SUPPLIES
Ukraine seems unlikely to cut Crimea off abruptly from
supplies. But its grip on some 80 percent of the region's fresh
water and up to 90 percent of its electricity is one of the few
levers Kiev has in its dealings with Moscow as the new Ukrainian
president tries to end another Crimea-style revolt in the east.
Russia knows it needs years and billions of dollars to lay
connections across the 4-km (2.5-mile) strait dividing its own
mainland from Crimea's easternmost point. It wants talks with
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to keep the border open.
"The political process in Ukraine will probably move forward
now, and then we'll hold negotiations," said Dmitry Kozak, a
deputy to Medvedev who joined the premier on a symbolic visit to
Crimea on May 25, the very day Poroshenko was elected.
For now, though, talks look some way off.
Ukraine says Crimea's regional authorities owe it 1.7
million hryvnias ($140,000) for last year's water and have no
plan for how they will pay. "We do not even have an official
organisation with which we can discuss these agreements," a
spokeswoman for Ukraine's state water agency said.
A Ukrainian government source said Ukraine is still
supplying water through the canal but would not say how much,
while Crimean officials say they are drilling dozens of wells
and rerouting fresh water from reservoirs to cope.
Although food deliveries from Ukraine, by road and rail,
have not been severely interrupted, Crimean officials have put
restrictions on sending sugar, flour, meat and other foodstuffs
to the mainland to ensure the region does not run low on food.
Crimea grows more than enough vegetables and grains to meet
its own consumption but imports large quantities of sugar, meat
and dairy products. Should Ukraine halt supplies, Crimea will
import these products by sea from Russia's southern Krasnodar
region, Crimea's regional Agriculture Ministry said.
Russia's Energy Ministry, meanwhile, says there are plans to
spend around $2 billion upgrading Crimea's power stations and
linking the peninsula to the Russian electricity grid.
Ukraine currently supplies the peninsula with between 60
percent and 90 percent of its power, depending on weather
conditions, as Crimea's limited generating capacity comes mainly
from solar- and wind-powered installations.
Crimea is largely self-sufficient in natural gas. And its
annexation has given Russia access to offshore fields thought to
hold the equivalent of 2.3 trillion cubic metres of gas - enough
to meet European gas demand for around 5 years.
BALANCING ACT
Kiev must carry out a delicate balancing act in its response
to Russia's seizure of Crimea, a territory bureaucratically
transferred to Ukraine by Soviet leaders in the 1950s and which
Poroshenko now views as "occupied."
Even though Ukraine could halt supplies to the peninsula to
punish Moscow indirectly, it is itself heavily dependent on
Russia for natural gas and is locked in talks brokered by the
European Union to negotiate a lower gas price.
Ukraine's leaders also risk angering compatriots stranded in
Crimea - and their own allies in the West - should they try to
use supplies as a weapon. The fragile Ukrainian economy will,
however, benefit from not having to cover Crimea's yearly budget
deficit of over $1 billion or to replace ageing infrastructure.
For Moscow, the burden of propping up Crimea, whose $5
billion economy will account for less than 1 percent of Russian
gross domestic product, could not come at a worse time.
Russia's economy contracted 0.5 percent in the first quarter
as investment slumped and capital flight soared to $63 billion
in anticipation of sanctions by the United States and European
Union over the Ukraine crisis.
Although the sanctions turned out to be less painful than
feared - mostly visa bans and asset freezes - and markets have
recovered somewhat, Russia's oil- and gas-dependent budget will
be especially stretched this year due to weaker revenues.
Analysts warn the political will for the large-scale
investments Moscow has promised in Crimea could fade if Russian
economic growth slows yet further.
"Crimea is an investment dead end: the ports are old, the
railways and roads haven't been fixed for ages," said Alexei
Bezborodov, director of the Moscow-based InfraNews consultancy.
Despite similarly generous promises to South Ossetia, the
economy of the region, whose population is barely a fiftieth of
Crimea's, is now almost wholly dependent on funds from Moscow.
Noting Crimea's much greater size, Varvara Pakhomenko, a
Moscow-based researcher with the International Crisis Group,
said the headache it presents would also be much greater:
"Much higher investment is needed today but there's less
money in the coffers," she said. "Russia will try to solve
Crimea's problems, above all the infrastructure ones.
"But it will be very expensive, and take time."
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin in Simferopol, Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev and Gleb Stolyarov in Moscow; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan and Alastair Macdonald)