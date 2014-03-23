SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 23 Parts of Crimea
were hit by power outages late on Sunday and the regional power
company blamed them on technical problems in a power line from
the Ukrainian mainland to the Black Sea peninsula, which has
been wrestled away from Kiev by Moscow.
Local residents said there was no electricity in several
cities in Crimea including in some districts of the provincial
capital of Simferopol, though the city centre was not affected.
Crimea's power provider Krymenergo said in a statement on
its website it introduced partial power cuts after a line
operated by Ukraine's national electricity company, Ukrenergo,
was hit by a technical fault and went down for repairs.
It said the line stretches from Kakhovka in the Kherson
region of Ukraine, neighbouring Crimea to the north, to the
village of Ostrovskoye on the peninsula.
It said the fault caused damage to a local power line in
Crimea and that the outages were needed to allow repairs and
prevent any further damage to the grid.
Ukrenergo was not immediately available for comment and has
issued no statement on the matter on its website.
Most of Crimea's electricity - as well as water and food -
is supplied from the Ukrainian mainland.
On Wednesday, Kiev threatened local authorities in Crimea
that it would take "appropriate measures, including of technical
and technological nature" should "provocations" against
Ukrainian troops in the region not end.
The new pro-Moscow authorities in Crimea ignored the warning
and Russian troops have now seized a large part of Ukrainian
military facilities in Crimea after Moscow formally annexed
Crimea on March 21.
There was no immediate sign that the power cuts could be
deliberate action by Kiev, which, along with the West, does not
recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska in Simferopol and Alessandra
Prentice in Kiev; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)