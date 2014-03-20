MOSCOW, March 20 Russia will ensure Crimea has a
constant power supply by providing back-up sources and
controlling fuel reserves, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said
on Thursday.
Two days after President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty to
annex Crimea from Ukraine, Russian officials are moving swiftly
to integrate the region and bolster an economy that has been
dependent on Kiev for 85 percent of its electricity, 90 percent
of its drinking water and some food supplies.
"The Energy Ministry of Russia, together with the Crimean
government and the administration of Sevastopol, have worked out
a plan of action to improve the reliability of the power-supply
infrastructure," Novak said in a statement.
"A need has been identified for back-up power sources in
case the energy system suffers technical failures."
Russia's Black Sea Fleet is based in the Crimean port city
of Sevastopol and pro-Russian leaders have taken over control of
the regional government and parliament in the peninsula's main
city, Simferopol.
Novak said Crimea had reserves of 50,000 tonnes of gasoline
and 15,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, covering the needs of
automobile users for the time being.
To secure its fuel needs, Crimea's leadership has said it
will nationalise the peninsula's oil and gas infrastructure,
including offshore drilling firm Chornomornaftohaz ,a subsidiary
of the Ukrainian state energy company.
Crimea's leaders have identified Russia's Gazprom
as a buyer for the concern. Ukraine's leaders have said they
will challenge any planned nationalisation in Crimea.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Writing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Timothy Heriatge)