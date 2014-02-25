Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's acting president discussed the situation in the mainly Russian-speaking Crimea on Tuesday and expressed concern about "signs of separatism" and threats to the country's territorial integrity.
Protesters on the southern peninsula have staged rallies against Ukraine's new leaders since President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted and a Russian-speaking mayor has been appointed in Sevastopol, where Russia's Black Sea fleet is based.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov said anyone who is held responsible for separatist moves should be punished, his press service said in a written statement.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage) (Reporting By Timothy Heritage)
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.