* Kiev leaders worried about events in Crimea
* Peninsula is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet
(Adds quotes, details)
KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's acting president and
security chiefs expressed concern on Tuesday about "signs of
separatism" and threats to the country's territorial integrity
in mainly Russian-speaking Crimea.
Oleksander Turchinov summoned the "power ministries and
agencies" to discuss Crimea after protests on the southern
peninsula against the leaders who have taken charge in Kiev
following the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovich.
A Russian-speaking mayor has been appointed in Sevastopol,
the Crimean port city where Russia's Black Sea fleet is based,
and Russian speakers have staged rallies in the region to show
hostility to the new authorities in the national capital.
"During the meeting, we discussed the question of not
allowing any signs of separatism and threats to Ukraine's
territorial integrity (meaning the events which have taken place
in Crimea) and punishing people guilty of this," Turchinov's
press service said in a written statement.
It gave no other details. Such meetings have in the past
usually grouped defence and interior ministry officials, law
enforcement bodies and the intelligence services.
Some people in Crimea call openly for moves to secede from
Ukraine. The peninsula used to be Russian territory but was
transferred in 1954 to Ukraine, which like Russia was then part
of the Soviet Union.
Most of Crimea's population speak Russian and the region has
close ties with Russia. Some Russian speakers have started
forming militias in a show of strength that underlines their
dissatisfaction with the political changes in Kiev.
Urging Russia not to meddle in Crimea, Arseny Yatsenyuk, a
senior parliamentarian in Kiev, said: "The situation in
Sevastopol is very complicated. We appeal to our Russian
partners to recognise its responsibilities."
Russian media and officials have portrayed the new leaders
in Kiev as nationalists who have seized power and have expressed
concern about the situation, but the Kremlin and the government
in Moscow have not responded to calls to intervene.
(Reporting By Timothy Heritage)