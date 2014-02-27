KIEV Feb 27 Armed men have seized the regional government building and the parliament building in Ukraine's Crimea, scene on Wednesday of a confrontation between pro-Russia separatists and supporters of the country's new leaders, Interfax news agency said on Thursday.

It quoted a local Tatar leader, Refat Chubarov, as saying on Facebook: "I have been told that the buildings of parliament and the council of ministers have been occupied by armed men in uniforms that do not bear any recognisable insignia."

"They have not yet made any demands," he said.