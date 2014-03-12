MOSCOW, March 12 Crimea will soon take ownership of Ukrainian state companies on its territory, the first deputy prime minister of the southern Ukrainian region said on Wednesday.

At a news conference broadcast on Russian television, Rustam Temirgaliev said: "In the coming days the transfer is being prepared ... for a series of assets, belonging to the Ukrainian state which are located on the territory of Crimea."

He named energy company Chornomornaftohaz and the state railway company.