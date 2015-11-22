MOSCOW/KIEV Nov 22 Crimea was left without
electricity supplies from Ukraine on Sunday after pylons
carrying power lines to the Russia-annexed peninsula were blown
up overnight.
It was not immediately clear who had damaged the pylons, but
a Russian senator described the move as an "act of terrorism"
and implied that Ukrainian nationalists were to blame.
Crimea receives the bulk of its electricity from the
Ukrainian mainland and its seizure by Russia last year prompted
fury in Kiev and the West, which then imposed economic sanctions
on Russian companies and individuals.
Russia's Energy Ministry said emergency electricity supplies
had been turned on for critical needs in Crimea and that mobile
gas turbine generators were being used, adding that around 1.6
million people out of a population of roughly 2 million remained
without power as of 1000 GMT.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn said in a
statement that four power lines had been damaged and that two
districts of Ukraine's Kherson region were also left without
power.
Ilya Kiva, a senior officer in the Ukrainian police who was
at the scene, said on his Facebook page that the pylons had been
"blown up", as did the Kherson region administration.
The head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, declared Monday a
non-working day because of the emergency situation in the
republic.
The attack, if by Ukrainian nationalists opposed to Russia's
annexation of Crimea, is likely to further increase tensions
between Russia and Ukraine.
Unidentified people attacked power lines leading to Crimea
on Friday, after which a group called the Civil Blockade of
Crimea prevented Ukrainian energy officials from conducting
repairs.
The group, in which Crimean Tatar activists play a prominent
role, denied it was responsible for either the attacks on Friday
or Saturday night when contacted by Reuters on Sunday.
In September, Tatar activists opposed to Russia's annexation
of their indigenous homeland set up road blocks on roads leading
from Ukraine to Crimea as part of an economic blockade aimed at
dramatising the plight of Tatars in Crimea.
On Saturday, the pylons damaged on Friday were the scene of
violent clashes between paramilitary police and Tatars as well
as members of the nationalist group Right Sector, Russian media
reported.
A Ukrainian police representative from Kherson region told
TASS news agency on Sunday that police had blocked off the area
surrounding the damaged pylons and that preparations were under
way for them to be repaired.
Ukraine's Energy Ministry said one of the four damaged power
lines could be repaired within 24 hours if workers were allowed
safe and unfettered access to the site.
State-run energy firm Ukrenergo said it hoped to finish
repairs on all the damaged lines within four days.
