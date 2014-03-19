MOSCOW, March 19 Crimean Prime Minister Sergei
Aksyonov said on Wednesday that senior Ukrainian officials
dispatched to the region by the government in Kiev amid tension
between military forces would not be allowed to enter, Russian
news agency Interfax reported.
"They are not wanted in Crimea. Nobody will let them into
Crimea, they will be sent back," Interfax quoted Aksyonov as
saying after Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk ordered
and the acting defence minister and first deputy prime minister
to fly to Crimea to "resolve the situation" in the region now
controlled by Russian forces.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)