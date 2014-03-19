MOSCOW, March 19 Crimean Prime Minister Sergei Aksyonov said on Wednesday that senior Ukrainian officials dispatched to the region by the government in Kiev amid tension between military forces would not be allowed to enter, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

"They are not wanted in Crimea. Nobody will let them into Crimea, they will be sent back," Interfax quoted Aksyonov as saying after Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk ordered and the acting defence minister and first deputy prime minister to fly to Crimea to "resolve the situation" in the region now controlled by Russian forces. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)