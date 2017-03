MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian Energy Minster Alexander Novak said on Tuesday the first stage of an energy bridge from Russia to Crimea would be completed by Dec. 20, RIA news agency reported.

The completion date was originally scheduled for Dec. 22. Novak accused Kiev earlier on Tuesday of deliberately refusing to help rebuild power lines to Crimea, which were blown up by unknown saboteurs over the weekend.