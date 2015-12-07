(Adds details)
KIEV Dec 7 Ukraine is resuming electricity
supplies to Russian-annexed Crimea, a state energy official said
on Monday, more than two weeks after unknown saboteurs blew up
power lines to the peninsula causing widespread blackouts.
The power cuts have left some 2 million Crimeans reliant
upon emergency generators and caused severe disruption, exposing
how dependent the peninsula remains on Ukraine a year and a half
after it broke away to join Russia.
"We are in the process of resuming energy supplies," said
Igor Boska, regional head of Ukrainian energy utility Ukrenergo.
Russia's annexation of Crimea plunged Kiev's relations with
Moscow into a crisis further inflamed by a war between
pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.
Crimea depends on Ukraine for at least 70 percent of its
electricity and the first phase of Moscow's planned energy
bridge between the peninsula and the Russian mainland is not due
to be completed until later this month.
Following the power lines' sabotage, pro-Ukrainian activists
- including many ethnic Tartars who opposed Crimea's annexation
- prevented repairs by blocking access for engineers to pylons
in Kherson, a southern region of the Ukrainian mainland .
Tartar leader Lenur Islamov said the engineers had been
permitted to continue their work.
"We have allowed (them) to switch the line on," he told the
112 television channel.
Islamov said the Tatars, a Turkish-speaking Muslim community
with a long history in Crimea, would petition lawmakers to
approve a special law banning all energy supplies to the
peninsula.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natilia Zinets; Writing by
Jack Stubbs; Editing by Toby Chopra)