MOSCOW Dec 30 A Crimean official said on
Thursday that Ukraine had cut off a major source of electrical
power to the region, a month after saboteurs first plunged the
Russian-annexed peninsula into darkness.
Kirill Moskalenko, a spokesman of the governor of Sevastopol
city, said Ukraine has cut off the Kakhovka-Titan line to
Crimea.
"The line has supplied the peninsula with 250 megawatts. Due
to the lack of power supply, Sevastopol is receiving 150
megawatts instead of 195 megawatts," Moskalenko said, according
to Interfax. Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, needs
around 1 gigawatt of power.
Electrical power to Crimea was shut off at the end of
November when saboteurs blew up pylons in southern Ukraine which
supported the four lines that supplied Crimea with the bulk of
its power. Ukraine nationalists then blocked access to the site
and prevented Ukrainian energy workers from repairing them.
The saboteurs have not been identified. Crimean Tatars were
prominent members of the group blockading the site, but they
denied they had anything to do with blowing up the
pylons.
The power cuts affected some 2 million people, who had to
use emergency generators for electricity. Power was partly
restored after about two weeks, the Russian Energy Ministry said
.
