MOSCOW Nov 10 Russian engineering firm
Technopromexport said on Thursday that a Russian joint venture
owned by Siemens was delaying delivery of gas turbine equipment
ordered by Technopromexport for a power plant in southern
Russia.
A spokesman at Siemens' head office in Germany declined to
comment on the allegation in an emailed statement but said:
"Siemens complies with all export control restrictions."
The sale of the equipment for the plant to be built on
Russia's Taman peninsula previously attracted attention in
August when sources told Reuters that it could be transferred to
power plants being built in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian
territory Crimea.
EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from
providing energy technology to Crimea, annexed by Moscow from
Ukraine in 2014.
Siemens categorically denied at the time that the equipment
would be used in plants in Crimea and said it was for a plant on
the Taman peninsula, which is separated from Crimea by a
straight.
Technopromexport said in a statement on Thursday that it had
ordered the equipment from Siemens' joint venture, Siemens Gas
Turbine Technologies LLC, and that it was fully paid for, but
did not elaborate on why it had not been delivered.
"At the moment, Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies is impeding
the delivery of some of the gas turbine equipment,"
Technopromexport said.
Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC is a joint venture
between Siemens, which has a 65 percent share, and Power
Machines, a company owned by Russian billionaire industrialist
Alexei Mordashov, with a 35 percent stake.
