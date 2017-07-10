FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia
#Economy
#Brexit
#Markets
#Iraq
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Banks
British banks' optimism slumps on Brexit uncertainty
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Health
Doctors hope to "rewire" depressed people's brains
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
Wimbledon
Fans await Djokovic treat before women's quarter-final feast
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
July 10, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a day ago

Kremlin says power turbines in Crimea are made in Russia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that power turbines being installed in Crimea had been made in Russia using Russian components.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a Reuters report that Russia has delivered electricity turbines made by Siemens to Crimea.

"Russian-produced turbines are indeed being installed in Crimea, assembled from Russian components," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

EU sanctions bar European individuals and companies from providing energy technology to Crimea or from taking any actions designed to circumvent those rules due to the bloc's view that the peninsula was illegally stolen from Ukraine.

A report by Reuters published on July 5 cited three sources with knowledge of the delivery as saying that the turbines Russia had delivered were made by Siemens, which has in turn set up a task force to look into the matter. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.