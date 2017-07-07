Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MOSCOW, July 7 German firm Siemens said on Friday it had set up a task force to investigate reports that its turbines had been delivered to Crimea.
"We have no credible evidence about actual deliveries of our turbines to Crimea. However, we are taking these rumors seriously and have put in place a task force team to investigate the matter that is working diligently to clarify the facts," Siemens said in a statement.
"If there were any re-routings of recently purchased turbines to Crimea, it would constitute a clear violation of contractual agreements. Siemens has repeatedly alerted its customer that Siemens complies with all export control restrictions.
"Siemens has taken all possible legal and will take operational measures to prevent the equipment from being used in an unlawful way, e.g. it will not provide any deliveries or services for installation, commissioning support or warranty. We will continue to fully cooperate with all stakeholders." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)
