MOSCOW, March 8 The pro-Russia prime minister of
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula has defended a decision to hold a
referendum on whether the region should join Russia, saying on
Saturday that "no one" could cancel the voting.
On Thursday, Crimea's parliament, dominated by ethnic
Russians, voted to join Russia and set a referendum for March
16, escalating the crisis.
The conflict resulted from the overthrow last month of
President Viktor Yanukovich after protests in Kiev that led to
violence.
European Union leaders and the U.S. President Barack Obama
have said the referendum plan is illegitimate and would violate
Ukraine's constitution.
But Sergei Aksyonov said the local government would go ahead
with the public vote.
"The Supreme Council deputies of Crimea have univocally
fulfilled the decision of the Crimeans, they voted for holding
the referendum on March 16, and no one is able to cancel it," he
was quoted by Itar-Tass state news agency as saying to Russian
televison.
He said the referendum was called at such short notice to
"avoid provocations, as the situation in Ukraine is quite
tense".
