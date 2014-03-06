UPDATE 3-Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and Eni
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
KIEV, March 6 The Ukrainian region of Crimea could adopt the Russian rouble as its currency and "nationalise" state property as part of plans to join the Russian Federation, a regional official was quoted as saying on Thursday.
Interfax news agency cited Rustam Temurgaliyev, Crimea's vice premier, as saying: "All Ukrainian state enterprises will be nationalised and become the property of the Crimean autonomy."
Hoping Moscow would let Crimea become part of Russia, he said: "We are ready to introduce the rouble zone."
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.
* IOM aware of survivors brought to Hodeidah (Adds coalition spokesperson comments)