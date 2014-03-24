* Senior security official says hostilities over
By Gabriela Baczynska
SIMFEROPOL, Ukraine, March 24 Crimean
"self-defence" forces that helped Russia wrest the peninsula
from Ukraine will be transformed into a national guard, a senior
local security official said, arguing confidently that
hostilities were over.
The militia, denounced by the Western-backed government in
Kiev as Moscow-sponsored thugs, went hand in hand with Russian
troops in recent days taking over military facilities in the
region and raising the Russian tricolour.
Comprised mainly of former servicemen and volunteers, the
units began largely unarmed but later carried automatic rifles
and long knives as the stand-off wore on.
Vladimir Mertsalov, one of the first to join the force and
now a security adviser to Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister,
Sergei Aksyonov, said the region was now safe and such
extraordinary measures were no longer needed.
"That was wartime, but now the crisis requiring arms and
forced interventions is over," said the 47-year-old former
military officer. "I see no major threats anymore. I took my
flak jacket off and put on my suit."
Mertsalov, wearing a black corduroy jacket over a white
shirt, was speaking in the Simferopol government offices, a
Soviet-era edifice topped with a Russian flag and almost
completely empty. The new authorities have yet to build their
apparatus.
The self-defence militias in Crimea say their aim is to
safeguard public order and prevent "provocations".
The threat of "fascism" is their buzzword, and the Right
Sector, a far-right Ukrainian nationalist movement that fought
battles with police in Kiev during street protests that ousted
President Viktor Yanukovich, their sworn enemy.
"We want to hold on to these people, have them engaged in
the process of law enforcement, do patrolling, stand together
with police at pubic gatherings," Mertsalov said.
"They should be ready to assemble and protect Crimea in case
of any danger," he said. "Whether they will be called a national
guard or something slightly different remains to be decided but
the general idea remains the same."
Russia formally annexed Crimea on March 21 and has taken
over most Ukrainian military facilities in the region.
"FOREIGN OCCUPIERS"
The only fatalities of the East-West crisis have been a
Ukrainian serviceman and a self-defence member, who were killed
in a shoot-out in Simferopol on Tuesday. Militia members
honoured their dead comrade over the weekend.
Some critics, however, say the self-defence units are the
real threat to public order and security, little more than gangs
of often aggressive, masked men who rule the streets with no
oversight.
There have been several incidents of militia patrols
roughing up, beating or detaining people considered provocateurs
and on several occasions they destroyed or seized equipment from
journalists.
Their commander, 42-year-old Mikhail Sheremet, said he has
1,500 people under his command in Simferopol and no less than
10,000 between the ages of 18 and 80 at any time across the
region.
Sheremet heads the Simferopol arm of the Russian Unity party
of Crimea Prime Minister Aksyonov, who helped deliver the
peninsula to Moscow and was one of the first locals to be
awarded with a new Russian passport on Friday.
The party won just 4 percent of the vote in Crimea's last
provincial election in 2010, but took power when armed men
seized control of the regional parliament two days before
President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's right to intervene.
Both Mertsalov and Sheremet say the self-defence units
received no financial or technical assistance from Moscow and
were organised purely by local residents of Crimea.
Mertsalov is currently in charge of talks between the new
Crimea authorities and Ukrainian servicemen, which the
pro-Russian leaders call "foreign occupiers". Crimea has ordered
the Ukrainians to choose between leaving the army, leaving
Crimea or staying on to serve under Russian command.
Mertsalov said those who opt to serve in Crimea, where
ethnic Russians are a thin majority, will eventually have their
salaries doubled.
