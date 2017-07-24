FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants more EU sanctions on Russia over Siemens Crimea turbines -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 24 (Reuters) - Germany is urging the European Union to add up to four more Russian nationals and companies to the bloc's sanctions blacklist over Siemens gas turbines delivered to Moscow-annexed Crimea, two sources in Brussels said.

The EU has barred firms from doing business with Crimea since the 2014 annexation. Siemens has said it had evidence that all four turbines it delivered for a project in southern Russia had been illegally moved to Crimea.

One senior diplomatic source said the additions could include Russian energy ministry officials and the Russian company that moved the turbines.

Another source said representatives of all 28 EU states could discuss the matter in Brussels as soon as on Wednesday. The EU needs unanimous votes to impose sanctions. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet)

