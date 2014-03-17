BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo announces new analyses
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's finance ministry said on Monday Moscow may offer a special tax regime for Ukraine's southern Crimea region, which voted overwhelmingly in a referendum on Sunday to join Russia.
"Undoubtedly, the probable accession of Crimea to Russia will have a very serious impact," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told a local business conference.
"I do not rule out a special tax regime (during Crimea's transition period)," he added, without giving any further details.
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Harmony Merger Corp - on February 23, 2017, Harmony received a notice from customer acquisition terminating amalgamation agreement