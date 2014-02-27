GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mark time, waiting for clearer view on U.S. rates
* China's economy faces domestic, external risks - Premier Li
KIEV Feb 27 Ukraine said on Thursday it would regard any movements by Russian military in Crimea outside the Russian Black Sea fleet's base in Sevastopol as an act of aggression.
Acting President Oleksander Turchinov issued the warning in the national parliament after armed men seized the regional government and parliament buildings in Crimea, where some ethnic Russians want the region to join the Russian Federation.
* Goldman says compliance with oil production cuts remains high
* Permitting "all kinds" of imports hits domestic market -official