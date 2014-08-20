KIEV Aug 20 Ukraine's central bank said on Wednesday companies must sell all of their foreign currency income on the domestic market, up from the previous 50 percent, until Nov. 21.

The decision was taken "given the economic problems linked to the anti-terrorist operation in Ukraine ... and to regulate the situation on the foreign exchange market", the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Louise Ireland)