KIEV, Sept 3 Ukrainians will be granted a modest rise in the amount of foreign currency they can withdraw daily from Friday, and other restrictions imposed in 2014 during a tumble in the value of the hryvnia will be eased, the central bank said on Thursday.

A central bank deputy governor, Oleh Churiy, said the restrictions, brought in to curb an outflow of foreign currency, were being lifted as a result of last week's debt deal with creditors to restructure repayments on $18 billion of debt.

Churiy said the first restrictions to be eased would start from Friday, when depositors would be allowed to withdraw foreign currency equivalent to 20,000 hryvnias ($900) instead of 15,000 now. (Editing by Richard Balmforth and Hugh Lawson)