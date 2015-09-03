KIEV, Sept 3 Ukrainians will be granted a modest rise in the amount of foreign currency they can withdraw daily from Friday, and other restrictions imposed in 2014 during a tumble in the value of the hryvnia will be eased, the central bank said on Thursday.

A central bank deputy governor, Oleh Churiy, said the restrictions, brought in to curb an outflow of foreign currency, were being lifted as a result of last week's debt deal with creditors to restructure repayments on $18 billion of debt.

The central bank tightened the administrative screws when the hryvnia lost about half its value last year, imposing limits on foreign currency withdrawals by individuals and deposit-holders and obliging exporters to convert much of their foreign currency earnings into hryvnia.

Following the debt deal between Ukraine and its largest group of creditors, which Kiev has hailed as a 'win-win', Churiy said the restrictions could start being eased as early as Friday.

"Resolution of the debt issue gives us more confidence. In the near future our task is to lift the restrictions," Churiy told Reuters in an interview.

In its moves last year, the central bank placed limits on the amount of foreign currency that banks may sell to a single individual per day and on the amount that can be withdrawn from foreign currency deposits.

It also compelled Ukrainian companies to convert 75 percent of their foreign currency revenue into hyrvnias instead of 50 percent earlier.

It also prohibited foreign investors from taking profits out of the country, early repayment of loans to foreign lenders, and lending in local currency to buy foreign currency.

It tightened control over import contracts and requested additional documents from importers before allowing them to purchase foreign currency.

Churiy said the first restrictions to be eased would start from Friday, when depositors would be allowed to withdraw foreign currency equivalent to 20,000 hryvnias ($900) instead of 15,000 now.

The central bank hopes these measures will strengthen public confidence and contribute to the increase in foreign currency deposits, whose volumes have dropped by half since the beginning of 2014, draining the banking system.

Churiy said from Sept. 4 there would be only a slight easing of restrictions for businesses: importers would not be obliged to submit certificates proving taxes have been paid in full before they buy foreign currency.

SECOND WAVE

More significant relief may come later, expected in late September, Churiy said.

First of all Ukraine's central bank wants to lift the ban which stops foreign investors repatriating their profits.

"To resume economic growth we need to give companies the opportunity to conduct their business properly. The economy cannot begin to grow if we do not allow investors to receive their profits," Churiy said.

International lenders and Ukrainian analysts have forecast Ukraine's economy, which contracted 6.8 percent last year, would shrink a further 9 to 10 percent in 2015.

"Lifting restrictions on dividends is one of the most important things for encouraging investment and resuming growth. Of course, there is the factor of the war that stops investors from putting in money, but there is another simple barrier: They are concerned because they cannot receive their profit from Ukraine," Churiy said.

"We will look at how we can remove this restriction. It is our primary goal," Churiy said.

Over the past year and a half, the country has lost more than a quarter of all foreign direct investment recorded since independence in 1991, shrinking to $42.8 billion due to the hryvnia's slide and a lack of new inflows.

He said the central bank planned to reduce the size of compulsory sales of foreign currency by businesses from the 75 percent which now prevails.

In addition, the central bank promises to boost commercial banks' ability to buy foreign currency at their own expense. This will help smooth out volatility on the market on days when there is an imbalance between clients' demand and supply, Churiy said. (Writing by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Richard Balmforth and Hugh Lawson)