KIEV Jan 12 Ukrainian foreign currency reserves fell 63 percent in 2014 to $7.533 billion, the central bank said on Monday, posting the steepest yearly fall in the country's history.

In just the month of December reserves fell 24 percent from $9.966 billion, already a ten-year-low, due to gas debt repayments and advance transfers for gas supplies to Russia, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth)