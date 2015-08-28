BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
KIEV Aug 28 Ukraine's central bank reported on Friday a current account surplus of $88 million in the first seven months of this year compared with a deficit of $2.74 billion in the same period of 2014.
The surplus was due to imports of goods falling at a sharper rate than exports. Imports were down around 39 percent year-on-year, while exports fell 35 percent.
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: