KIEV Aug 28 Ukraine's central bank reported on Friday a current account surplus of $88 million in the first seven months of this year compared with a deficit of $2.74 billion in the same period of 2014.

The surplus was due to imports of goods falling at a sharper rate than exports. Imports were down around 39 percent year-on-year, while exports fell 35 percent.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams)