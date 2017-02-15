KIEV Feb 15 State-sponsored Russian hackers are
using a new type of virus designed to attack critical Ukrainian
infrastructure such as the power grid and financial system, a
senior Ukrainian state security official said on Wednesday.
Called "telebots", the new viruses are not like ordinary
malware, designed for example to steal personal data, but are
tailor-made to attack specific institutions, Oleksandr Tkachuk,
Ukraine's security service chief of staff, said at a televised
news conference.
Tkachuk said the attacks were orchestrated by the Russian
security service in collusion with private software companies
and criminal hackers, and looked like they were designed by the
same people who created a malware called "BlackEnergy".
Kiev has accused Russia of waging a "cyber war" on Ukraine,
as relations between the two countries collapsed after Moscow's
annexaton of Crimea in 2014 and the outbreak of Russian-backed
separatist fighting in Ukraine's Donbass region.
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) was not available
for immediate comment. Russia has repeatedly denied hacking
accusations, which also roiled the U.S. presidential race.
"We received information that not only the staff of Russian
special services are involved in the attacks, but also private
IT companies and criminal groups of hackers from the territory
of the Russian Federation," Tkachuk said without giving an exact
time frame.
The virus code was designed to target industrial processes
by attacking specific parts of industrial infrastructure, he
said. As an example, he said that the code included modules
designed to harm specific equipment inside the electric grid.
Ukraine says it is coming under increasing cyber attacks
from Russia -- 6,500 of them in November and December alone. In
a recent interview, President Petro Poroshenko called for a
global response led by Washington.
Ukraine blamed hackers for knocking out part of Kiev's power
grid in December, and for attacks on the defence and finance
ministries and the State Treasury, which allocates cash to state
institutions.
"Russian hackers and Infobots become an important tool of
the aggression against our country," Tkachuk said.
"This is confirmed by our colleagues from NATO and the EU,
who have recently been reporting an increasing number of attacks
on critical infrastructure of the NATO and EU countries by
Russia or from the territory of the Russian Federation."
(Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Hugh Lawson and
Dominic Evans)