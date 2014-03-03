BRIEF-Sears says historical operating results raise doubt over co's going concern ability - SEC filing
* Historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern- SEC filing
PRAGUE, March 3 Czech Export Bank has put a limit on financing for companies' existing projects in Ukraine and will not provide funds for any new projects due to the political situation in the country, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
Czech Export Bank spokeswoman Vera Duskova said the bank had stopped the possibility for companies with projects in Ukraine to raise limits on existing credit lines.
"And there won't be financing for possible new projects," she said. "Further action will depend on the development of the situation. If it calms down, (the limits) will be revoked."
Czech Export Bank had loans worth 2.3 billion Czech crowns ($116.3 million) to companies in Ukraine in 2012, according to its most recent annual report.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed the privately held Lexin Resources Ltd oil company in receivership to sell off its assets after an unprecedented application by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), the agency said on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, March 21 Brazil's government plans to announce spending freezes of 30 billion to 35 billion reais ($9.7 billion to $11.3 billion) this week to help meet part of its 2017 budget deficit target, the Senate leader said on Tuesday.