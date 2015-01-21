DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 The International
Monetary Fund will support a bigger, longer-term funding plan
for Ukraine than its current programme in return for agreed
structural economic and fiscal reforms, IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.
Speaking after talks with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, who made the request, Lagarde told reporters: "I
will submit it to the board which will convene as soon as
possible. I will propose to support it."
She declined to give figures but said the new plan would
reflect Ukraine's commitment to implementing structural reforms.
She met Poroshenko on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Davos. He is curtailing his stay to rush home to Kiev
because of deteriorating violence in the rebel east of the
country.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Paul Taylor)