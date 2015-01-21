DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that
Russia had 9,000 troops on Ukrainian soil and he called on
Moscow to withdraw them.
In a speech to the forum in Davos, Switzerland, he said the
Russian troops were backed by a range of heavy weapons including
tanks and artillery systems.
"If this is not aggression, what is aggression?" Poroshenko
asked. He called on Moscow to comply with a peace plan and
cooperate in closing the long joint border with Ukraine and
withdrawing Russian forces.
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Janet Lawrence)