KIEV Feb 4 Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed
and 18 were wounded in fighting against pro-Russian separatists
in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Ukraine military
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Kiev military said separatist forces had launched around 80
attacks by artillery and rocket systems on Ukrainian positions
and villages in the past 24 hours.
"As a result of attacks and military clashes, Ukraine lost
two servicemen and another 18 have been wounded," military
spokesman Vyacheslav Seleznyov said at a morning briefing.
According to Kiev's military, around 300 Ukrainian
servicemen have been killed in the east since a ceasefire agreed
with rebels last September.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)