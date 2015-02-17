KIEV Feb 17 The Ukrainian military said on
Tuesday pro-Russian rebels are fighting to seize a strategic
rail station in the town of Debaltseve, but Ukrainian troops
still control the transport hub.
An unnamed representative of the rebel forces earlier said
separatists controlled the station and eastern outskirts of
Debaltseve, where separatists have encircled government troops
and fighting has continued despite a ceasefire deal.
"The separatists don't control anything there. They're
trying to take control of the station, but there's fighting
going on. Fighting is going on for the station and for the
outskirts of the town," Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy
Lysenko said by phone.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice;
Editing by Richard Balmforth)