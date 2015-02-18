BRIEF-Lakeland Industries files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30 mln - SEC Filing
* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2o0CMez] Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Feb 18 Ukrainian forces are pulling out of the strategic town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine, a Ukrainian member of parliament who leads a pro-Kiev volunteer battalion said on Wednesday.
"The pull-out of troops from Debaltseve is being carried out in a planned and organised manner," Russia's RIA news agency quoted Semen Semenchenko as saying.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove)
* Files for offering of up to 7.0 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: