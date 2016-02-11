KIEV Feb 11 Ukraine has agreed a restructuring
deal with Russia's Sberbank on $367.4 million of
state-guaranteed debt, the government said in an online
statement on Thursday.
The deal included a 25 percent writedown and maturity
extensions to Sept. 1, 2019, it said.
The debt of state-owned firms, Ukravtodor and Yuzhnoye State
Design Office, was included in the external loans that Ukraine
has sought to restructure under a $40 billion bailout programme
coordinated by the International Monetary Fund.
Russia has refused restructuring terms offered by Kiev on a
$3 billion Eurobond it holds in its entirety.
The disagreement has become yet another bone of contention
between the one-time allies, whose relations have broken down
over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and a
costly pro-Russian separatist conflict.
In January, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
Russian would lodge a claim in an English court by the end of
January over Ukraine's failure to repay the bond, but the
ministry has not confirmed that this has happened..
The two-year Eurobond was taken out by the government of
Moscow-backed ex-president Viktor Yanukovich just two months
before he fled to Russia in February 2014, after protests
brought a pro-European government to power.
