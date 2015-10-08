WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ukrainian finance officials
are set to open talks with Russian counterparts on the sidelines
of IMF-World Bank meetings in Peru and will discuss maturing $3
billion eurobond Russia holds, a senior U.S. official said on
Thursday.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told a
congressional hearing there had not been formal discussions with
Russia on the issue.
"My understanding is that the Ukrainian government is now
approaching the Russian government and that conversation may
begin in coming days at the Lima ... meeting," Nuland told
lawmakers. She said Ukraine would offer Russia the same terms
agreed with private creditors in a recent debt restructuring
deal.
She added: "If it doesn't accept those terms then we'll have
to work with Ukraine on other options."
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)