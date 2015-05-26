* Early agreement with creditors would clear way for fresh
IMF aid
* Ukreximbank leads way by striking deal with bondholders
* Kiev continues to press for principal writedown
By Richard Balmforth and Natalia Zinets
KIEV, May 26 Ukraine on Tuesday expressed
confidence it would complete a debt restructuring to clear the
way for fresh IMF aid next month after state-run Ukreximbank
tied up a deal with a bondholders' committee to extend
maturities on $1.5 billion of Eurobonds.
Near-bankrupt Ukraine is holding talks to restructure
sovereign and state-guaranteed debt to plug a $15.3 billion
funding gap required under an International Monetary Fund-backed
$40 billion bailout programme.
Negotiations have soured with a creditors committee
representing about $9 billion of debt repeating objections to
any writedown on the face value of the bonds and Kiev accusing
bondholders of being "unscrupulous" and lacking good faith.
But the announcement that Ukreximbank had become the first
debt-owing entity to reach a preliminary agreement with
bondholders brought a significant change of mood within the Kiev
government.
Welcoming the "successful" conclusion of negotiations on
Ukreximbank's 2015, 2016 and 2018 bonds, the finance ministry
said: "The Ministry aims to complete the debt restructuring
operation by the first review of the IMF-supported program
scheduled for June in order to provide support for the
disbursement of the second tranche."
The second tranche of credit under the IMF's $17.5 billion
extended fund facility amounts to around $2.6 billion, the
central bank says.
The finance ministry gave no further details on how the
restructuring negotiations were going. Finance Minister Natalia
Yaresko told Reuters last week that she expected to meet
face-to-face with creditors as "noticeable progress" had been
made in recent contacts.
STILL SEEKING A "HAIRCUT"
It appeared clear, however, that the Ukrainian side was
sticking to its insistence on a writedown - or "haircut" - on
debt principal.
"The Ministry of Finance underlines that the sovereign debt
restructuring will also need to reduce debt levels and debt
service to meet ... IMF-agreed targets," it said.
Ukraine has been pushed close to bankruptcy by a conflict
with Russian-backed separatists in the east.
During public wrangling last week with Kiev's creditors,
Ukraine's parliament backed a law allowing Kiev to hold back
debt repayments from creditors if needed.
Although the law comes into force only once President Petro
Poroshenko has signed it and although many holders of Ukrainian
bonds are largely unperturbed, it has prompted protests from
Russia which holds $3 billion of Ukraine's bonds and is its
second-biggest creditor.
The finance ministry on Tuesday, however, appeared to be
suggesting that the Ukreximbank agreement showed the mood around
the restructuring talks was changing in Ukraine's favour.
According to Ukreximbank's statement, it has negotiated an
agreement in principle with bondholders to extend maturity by
several years on 2015, 2016 and 2018 Eurobonds with a total face
value of $1.5 billion.
Conditions provided for coupon increases and early
redemption of part of the principal before the newly-agreed
maturity dates.
The "reprofiling" of the Ukreximbank bonds would result in
savings to Ukraine's balance of payments of up to $1.5 billion
for the 2015-18 period and would contribute to a target of the
four-year IMF-supported programme for $15.3 billion to be
generated in savings in public sector financing, the finance
ministry said.
The Ukreximbank statement quoted Richard Deitz of VR Capital
Group Ltd and Galia Velikmukhametyova of GLG Partners LP saying
that in the current environment the proposals put forward by
Ukreximbank represented "a reasonable compromise".
(Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Hugh Lawson)