MOSCOW Aug 27 Russia will demand full repayment
from Ukraine of a $3 billion Eurobond that comes due in
December, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the
state-run Rossiya 1 television channel.
"We have always insisted and will continue to demand from
Ukraine a full implementation of the (Eurobond) terms," Siluanov
said.
"We insist on a full repayment in December of this year of
$3 billion, including interest payments."
He added that Ukraine's debt to Russia is not a commercial
debt.
"The question of managing debt of official creditors, of
countries such as Russia, should be considered completely
separately (from commercial debt)," Siluanov said.
