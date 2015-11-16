WASHINGTON Nov 16 The International Monetary Fund welcomed an offer by Russia to restructure Ukraine's debt as a positive step, a spokeswoman for the Fund said on Monday.

"The proposal made by the Russian authorities regarding debt restructuring for Ukraine is a positive step," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. "The details would now need to be discussed between the Russian authorities and the Ukrainian authorities. We await the outcome of those discussions." (Reporting by Krista Hughes)