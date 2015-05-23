MOSCOW May 23 Russia would adopt a tough
position if Ukraine decided not to pay off debts owed by its
previous government, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said
in an interview broadcast by Russian TV on Saturday.
"If it is actually formulated in this way this would
undoubtedly be a default of Ukraine ... We would adopt as tough
a position as possible in this case and defend our national
interests," Medvedev told the Vesti on Saturday programme on
state TV channel Rossiya.
Medvedev also said his government had an interest in seeing
a predictable rate for the rouble, but he defended the central
bank's policy of allowing the rouble to float, saying it was
"optimal" to achieve a balance in the forex market between
supply and demand.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by David Holmes)