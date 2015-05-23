(Adds context and additional quotes)
MOSCOW May 23 Russia would adopt a tough
position if Ukraine decided not to pay off debts owed to Moscow
by its previous government, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry
Medvedev said in an interview broadcast by Russian TV on
Saturday.
Russia has spoken out against a new Ukrainian law allowing a
moratorium on foreign debt repayments, threatening to take
Ukraine to court if it fails to repay $3 billion that Russia
lent it in 2013.
In his interview, Medvedev called the new law
"contradictory".
"Probably they are talking about private debts, but at the
same time they are hinting that they aren't prepared to pay off
the debts of the (former Ukrainian president Viktor) Yanukovich
government," Medvedev said.
"If it is actually formulated in this way this would
undoubtedly be a default of Ukraine ... We would adopt as tough
a position as possible in this case and defend our national
interests," Medvedev told the Vesti on Saturday programme on
state TV channel Rossiya.
He added that any such refusal would "undoubtedly influence
the process of their agreement with the International Monetary
Fund" - a seeming reference to IMF rules that require financial
assistance recipients to honour debts to other governments.
Medvedev also said that Russia was "not indifferent" to
debts owed by Ukraine to private Russian creditors, as the bulk
of these debts are owed to banks with state ownership.
"We will collect (the debts)," Medevedev said. "Banks will
use all instruments that exist, including, naturally, judicial
procedures," he said.
"PREDICTIBLE" ROUBLE
Medvedev also said his government had an interest in seeing
a predictable rate for the rouble, but he defended the central
bank's policy of allowing the rouble to float, saying it was
"optimal" to achieve a balance in the forex market between
supply and demand.
Analysts have been speculating that the authorities are
concerned the rouble has strengthened too much after the dollar
fell below 50 roubles per dollar -- a large rebound from the
rouble's all-time low of 80 in December.
Medvedev said the current exchange rate was "practically at
the present moment the real value of the rouble." But he added:
"Some economists consider that this is even excessive
strengthening."
