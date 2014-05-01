KIEV May 1 The International Monetary Fund's
board has signed off on a $17 billion bailout for Ukraine to
boost the former Soviet state's failing economy,
weakened by months of upheaval and a stand-off with Moscow that
has triggered the worst East-West crisis since the Cold War.
Ukraine desperately needs to increase revenues to try to
meet its foreign currency debt obligations, and the first
disbursement of $3.2 billion to Kiev will help it meet immediate
payments.
Below is a list of what Ukraine needs to pay and what it
expects to receive in credits this year.
(Figures include both Finance Ministry and Central Bank
obligations, but do not include debts owed by state companies
such as Naftogaz, which now owes $3.5 billion for gas imports
from Moscow, according to Russia's Gazprom.
)
UKRAINE OWES:
$2.9 billion to the IMF - due over the course of the year
$1 billion on Eurobonds in June; $0.9 billion in coupon
payments
$0.9 billion due to other international financial
organisations/countries
$1.3 billion repayment of local dollar bonds
$1.6 billion early repayment of local dollar bonds
$0.5 billion local bond coupon payments and T-bills
UKRAINE EXPECTS:
$3 billion from the IMF next week
$2.7 billion from the European Union
$1 billion from World Bank
$1 billion guarantee from the United States
$1 billion Eurobond issue possibly in the second half of the
year
$0.3 billion from local dollar bond placement
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper;
Editing by Will Waterman)