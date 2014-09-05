NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 NATO leaders, jolted by
Russia's military action in Ukraine, agreed on Friday to stop
cutting military spending and aim to move towards the alliance's
target of spending two percent of economic output on defence
within a decade.
Members of the alliance that currently meet the two percent
goal, such as the United States and Britain, will aim to
continue to do so, the leaders said in a communique issued after
their summit here.
"Allies whose current proportion of GDP spent on defence is
below this level will halt any decline in defence expenditure;
aim to increase defence expenditure in real terms as GDP grows
(and) aim to move towards the 2 percent guideline within a
decade," the communique said.
The United States has been pressing allies to halt a sharp
decline in military outlays since the 2008 financial crisis.
