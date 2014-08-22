(Repeats Thursday story with no changes)
* Merkel to make first visit to Kiev since start of crisis
* Berlin fears response from Putin if eastern rebels crushed
* No mood for ceasefire in Ukrainian capital
By Noah Barkin and Richard Balmforth
BERLIN/KIEV, Aug 21 After months of ratcheting
up pressure on Vladimir Putin, concern is mounting in Berlin and
other European capitals that an emboldened Ukraine's military
successes in the east are reducing the chances of a face-saving
way out of the crisis for the Russian leader.
As a result, the focus of German-led diplomatic efforts has
shifted, according to senior officials, towards urging restraint
from Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and averting a
humiliating defeat for pro-Russian rebels, a development that
Berlin fears could elicit a strong response from Putin.
Chancellor Angela Merkel's planned visit to Kiev on
Saturday, her first since the crisis erupted at the start of the
year, is above all a signal of support for Poroshenko, the
billionaire confectionary magnate who was elected less than
three months ago.
But the German leader is also expected to use the trip to
try to persuade Poroshenko, and nationalist hardliners in
Ukraine who want to press their military advantage and crush the
separatist rebellion in the east, to think hard about the
consequences of such a course.
Central to Berlin's diplomatic offensive is the view that
outright defeat for Putin's proxies in eastern Ukraine would
provoke an unpredictable reaction from the Kremlin that could
take the crisis to a dangerous new level.
"Poroshenko needs to know that there is understanding for
how his government has acted but also that there can't be a
military solution in the east," one official told Reuters on
condition of anonymity. "He can't win with weapons. Putin won't
allow this."
BATTLEFIELD REVERSAL
Germany has taken the lead in seeking a diplomatic solution
to the crisis, with Merkel, a Russian-speaker who grew up behind
the Iron Curtain in East Germany, talking to Putin more than any
other Western leader.
The dynamics of their relationship took a turn for the worse
back in March, according to German officials, when Putin was
seen to have deceived the chancellor about his intentions in
Crimea, and Merkel has since emerged as a driving force behind
EU sanctions against Russia.
Recent developments on the battlefield have flipped the
logic of diplomacy in Ukraine on its head.
At the start of the conflict, Ukrainian forces were in
disarray as rebels made lightning advances.
In the past few weeks, Ukrainian troops have taken the
initiative. Dozens of settlements have been returned to Kiev's
control, and Kiev's forces have all but encircled the cities of
Donetsk and Luhansk, the main rebel strongholds.
Three senior separatist leaders have been replaced, and the
rebels in Donetsk have introduced the death penalty for
desertion and other infractions, in an effort to restore order
in their own ranks.
The battlefield successes - as well as the heavy losses in
fighting men and planes that the Ukrainians seem ready to accept
- have astonished many observers in Kiev after the campaign's
faltering start.
The reverses for the separatists, say diplomats, may have
made the Kremlin more open to the idea of a negotiated solution
- even while Russian politicians publicly deny helping the
rebels or being a party to the conflict.
But for Kiev, whose forces now believe they have a chance of
stamping out the insurrection altogether, it may be hard to
stomach the idea that its interests are best served by stopping
the fighting and signing a peace deal.
FACE-TO-FACE
Jan Techau, director of Carnegie Europe, a Brussels-based
think tank, believes recent developments on the ground have
forced leaders to think more actively about the "long game" in
Ukraine, the former Soviet republic that now sits uncomfortably
between the European Union and Russia.
That may be the reason why high level contacts between Kiev
and Moscow have picked up in recent weeks.
Last Friday, Putin's chief of staff Sergei Ivanov, a former
KGB agent and one of the leading Kremlin hawks, met Poroshenko
aide Boris Lozhkin in Sochi. And on Sunday, the Ukrainian and
Russian foreign ministers met in Berlin at the invitation of
their German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Germany's goal in that meeting was to do the groundwork for
a new ceasefire, but in five hours of talks neither Russia's
Sergei Lavrov nor Ukraine's Pavlo Klimkin showed much appetite
for compromise, according to officials, with Klimkin later
taking to Twitter to underline that Kiev would not bend: "In
Berlin, Ukraine didn't cross its red lines."
Next week, Putin and Poroshenko are to meet face to face in
the Belarus capital Minsk, the first time they have done so
since D-Day anniversary celebrations in France in early June.
Poroshenko said on Thursday he would use the meeting to urge
Putin to take action to bring about the withdrawal of
pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
However, both men are under huge pressure from hardliners at
home, European officials say, reducing their room for manoeuvre.
"If the Ukraine government consolidates its gains now, Putin
loses his proxies in the country," said Techau. "Giving up
influence over what is happening in Kiev would be a huge loss
for Putin. It would be seen as a defeat."
The difficulty for Merkel is that Poroshenko may believe
that a military solution is possible - even though bodies are
piling up across the east of the country and Ukrainian warplanes
are being regularly shot down.
Even the Germans concede that they are unsure whether Putin,
if given the window of a ceasefire to seek a political
compromise, will seize the opportunity.
"We know he has to be given a way out. But are we sure he
wants a way out? And can we trust him?", said one diplomat who
requested anonymity.
Without guarantees from the Russian side, Poroshenko may be
reluctant to call off the offensive in the east. Back in June,
he called a 10-day unilateral ceasefire only to see Ukrainian
servicemen killed by separatist forces.
He says now that renewing the ceasefire is possible only if
the rebels lay down their weapons, and is adamant that he wants
Russia to cut off military supplies to the separatists.
"(Merkel) knows this is intellectually difficult for
Poroshenko and she knows there is a fear of the rebels using a
ceasefire to regroup," said the diplomat. "Germany understands
this is difficult for him and that is why she is coming to look
him in the eye on the issue."
POPULAR MOOD
It is difficult to identify "hawks" in Poroshenko's
entourage, though his defence minister, Valery Heletey, when he
took office in early July, swore feistily to celebrate victory
one day in a Crimea returned to Ukraine.
But the popular mood in Kiev - spawned by the raw
"EuroMaidan" revolution of February that chased Moscow-backed
president Viktor Yanukovich from power after 100 protesters were
shot dead on the streets - seems strongly in favour of defeating
the rebels on the battlefield.
A day after Merkel visits, Independence Day celebrations
will be held at which 1,500 military personnel - including 150
men from the eastern front - will parade through the capital.
Armoured personnel carriers and rocket systems will also be on
display.
On Facebook, serving Ukrainian soldiers are urging young
people to get trained up and join the ranks. And recruiting
campaigns for the National Guard are run regularly on TV.
Poroshenko could dissolve parliament on Sunday, paving the
way for parliamentary elections in late October - another reason
for not wanting to take a ceasefire decision that might be out
of step with popular sentiment.
"They (the Ukrainians) think they must negotiate from a
position of strength. And that is the difficulty," the diplomat
said.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin in Berlin, Richard Balmforth in Kiev
and Christian Lowe in Moscow; Editing by Giles Elgood)