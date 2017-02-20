MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's foreign ministry said on Monday an order issued by President Vladimir Putin to recognise passports issued by rebels in eastern Ukraine was in line with international law, RIA news agency reported.

"International law... does not prohibit the recognition of documents needed to implement the rights and freedoms granted by the authorities which are not internationally recognised," RIA quoted the ministry as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)