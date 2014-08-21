* Separatists are facing Ukrainian government offensive
* Fallen fighters arriving at cemeteries in city of Donetsk
* Many of them are unidentified, hastily buried
By Maria Tsvetkova and Thomas Grove
DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 21 Pro-Moscow rebels in
the Ukrainian city of Donetsk are taking such heavy losses in
fighting with advancing government troops they no longer have
time to give their comrades a proper burial.
That task fell instead on Wednesday afternoon to Igor
Yegorov and his crew of three grave-diggers, dressed in track
suit bottoms and vests, at the Sixth Capital municipal graveyard
on the edge of Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
A Soviet-designed Zil flat-bed truck backed into a corner of
the cemetery with 12 coffins stacked two deep in the back, each
one containing the corpse of a rebel fighter.
The cemetery workers approached the truck to unload the
coffins, but hesitated, driven back by the smell of decaying
flesh escaping through gaps in the crudely built coffins.
Yegorov pressed them to hurry up.
"We need a gas mask here," said one of the workers.
"A gas mask won't help," said Valery, the driver of the
truck that brought the coffins.
Two hours later, the burial was over. There was no ceremony,
no rebel honour guard, and no relatives at the grave side. The
grave-diggers lowered the caskets into graves, then covered them
up using an old tractor with an earth-moving bucket on the
front.
The new graves were marked with rough wooden plaques with a
number. That was supposed to correspond to the dead fighter's
name, but according to a manifest that was sent from the morgue
and was shown to Reuters, the identities of eight of the 12 were
unknown.
For several weeks now, the separatist rebels - which Kiev
and its Western allies say are proxies for Russia - have been
forced to retreat in the face of advances by a newly confident
Ukrainian military.
Unlike the government forces, the rebels do not release
casualty figures. The hasty burials, combined with accounts from
fighters, provide a snapshot of the scale of the rebel losses,
raising the question of how long they can keep fighting against
the numerically superior Ukrainian forces.
The rebels' ability to hold on has a bearing on how soon an
end comes to a conflict that has killed thousands of people,
sparked a round of damaging sanctions, and dragged Russia's
relations with the West to their lowest ebb since the Cold War.
Russia denies giving material help to the separatists.
DEATH TOLL
The Sixth Capital cemetery, named after a nearby coal mine,
is the only one in Donetsk that receives fighters' bodies for
mass burials, with the first arriving on July 15, according to
cemetery workers.
By Wednesday, 41 fighters had been buried there, including
the 12 coffins brought in that day. A Reuters photographer who
went back to the same cemetery on Thursday said he saw at least
another 15 fighters being buried.
But those are only a fraction of the rebel dead. Local
government officials said rebels were buried individually at all
28 cemeteries in Donetsk, and fighters spoke too of burying
fallen comrades in the field.
One fighter, who gave his nom de guerre as "Americanets," or
American, told Reuters on the outskirts of Donetsk on Wednesday
that his unit had started out with 100 fighters.
"They've almost all died," he said, dressed in camouflage
fatigues and black gloves with Gold's Gym insignia almost
completely worn off them. "There's barely anyone left to fight."
"We pick up the dead, the remains of the dead, more like
pieces of meat: a head there, a leg there," he said. "If they
get hit by artillery, that's all we can do."
"We try to get in touch with the families if we know where
they are or who they are, then they can come themselves, and
collect the body and send it to the morgue."
"If we can't identify the remains or if we can't get the
body out of the theatre of operations, then we have the give the
body a field burial: we dig a pit and put the remains in."
The leader of another battalion said he was preparing to
bury another 11 fighters in the next day, but it was getting
difficult to pay for any funeral arrangements.
"We're trying to give them a burial, but money is getting
tighter and tighter," he said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Ukrainian officials say that about 600 combatants on their
side have been killed in the conflict.
Ukraine's armed forces have around 120,000 personnel, though
not all are front-line troops. In addition around 10,000
servicemen attached to the national guard, police and volunteer
militias are involved in the fighting on the Ukrainian side.
It is impossible to establish how many fighters are on the
rebel side.
Separatist leaders say they can win the war. Aleksander
Zakharchenko, prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk
People's Republic, said last week reinforcements were arriving
and a counter-attack was being prepared.
On the ground in Donetsk, most rank-and-file rebels say they
are determined to keep fighting, but they acknowledge that the
toll is getting heavier.
A fighter who identified himself by the nickname "Starets,"
or Elder, is responsible for arranging funerals for the Vostok
Battalion, a rebel unit involved in some of the toughest
fighting in and around Donetsk.
He said by his estimates about 10 rebels a day are killed in
Donetsk, a figure that does not include casualties from heavy
fighting outside the city.
"The circle has been tightening," he said. "We can expect
more losses."
