DONETSK, Ukraine, Sept 3 Loud artillery
explosions rocked the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of
Donetsk on Wednesday, shortly after Kiev and Moscow said they
had agreed on steps intended to end violence.
A Reuters correspondent in Donetsk said the blasts could be
heard in the northwest of the city, home to about 1 million
people before the conflict began, and dark grey smoke was
billowing from an area near the city airport.
Ukraine said earlier on Wednesday that its president and
Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed on steps towards a
ceasefire in Kiev's conflict with pro-Russian rebels, but the
Kremlin denied Putin had agreed a ceasefire.
