DONETSK, Ukraine, July 21 A separatist leader said Ukrainian government forces were trying to break into the rebel-held city of Donetsk on Monday and that fighting was under way near the east Ukrainian city's railway station.

Sergei Kavtaradze, an official of the rebels' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, said there were at least four tanks and armoured vehicles trying to break through into the city.

Earlier on Monday a Reuters witness heard loud explosions near the city centre. (Reporting by Peter Graff, writing by Elizabeth Piper)