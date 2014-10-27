UPDATE 3-Australia hauls in gas majors to avert local shortage
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
DONETSK, Ukraine Oct 27 Heavy shelling rocked the outskirts of the pro-Russian rebel stronghold of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Monday, one day after Ukraine held a parliamentary election, the city mayor's office and officials in Kiev said.
"Powerful firing has been heard from high-calibre guns and explosions," the Donetsk mayor's website said.
Despite a Sept. 5 ceasefire between Kiev and pro-Russian separatists in the east, tensions remain high.
(Reporting by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Manufacturers desperate for cheaper gas (Recasts with result of meeting, fresh quotes)
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 15 A late-season snowstorm that swept the mid-Atlantic and northeastern United States began to weaken on Wednesday after closing schools, grounding flights and knocking out electricity supply to hundreds of thousands of consumers.
SYDNEY/TOKYO, March 15 Inpex's $37 billion Ichthys Australian liquefied natural gas project was hit by another subcontractor dispute, involving the termination of more than 600 workers, but the Japanese company said it was still on schedule for a July-September start.