(Repeats Sunday story, text unchanged)
* Pro-Russian Rebels squeezed mainly into two cities
* Ukrainian army says it will not bombard Donetsk
* Residents stock up on staples, seek refuge
By Aleksandar Vasovic
DONETSK, Ukraine, Aug 3 Although the streets
outside are nearly empty, business has been brisk at Oksana
Vsevolodova's grocery store Donetsk as residents prepare for
what could be a long siege.
People in the east Ukraine city are stocking up flour,
canned food, cooking oil, instant coffee, candles and batteries
as government forces tighten the noose around pro-Russian
separatists occupying the city.
"I've done the same as my customers. I store everything in
the cellar," Vsevolodova said. "I've also bought three folding
beds for myself, my husband and our child. We can't afford to
leave the city, we're not that rich."
After nearly four months of occupation and violence, the
most popular phrase in the city has become: "Live until
tomorrow."
The rebels, who took over the Donetsk administration's
offices and erected barricades around them in mid-April, are
still in charge of the sprawling city, the main hub of the
Donbass coal-mining region.
But many of the nearly 1 million residents have fled since
the Ukrainian army forced rebels out of most towns they had
occupied and squeezed them into two main strongholds, Donetsk
and nearby Luhansk.
Luhansk, a city of 400,000 before the conflict, is now all
but encircled and residents spend much of the time in their
cellars because of shelling. Electricity was off for most of the
past few days and the last food supply route has been cut.
Donetsk is harder to encircle because it is much bigger, but
highways out are guarded by rebel roadblocks and
surface-to-surface rockets fired by pro-government forces have
rained down on residential tower blocks in the city centre.
Several civilians have been killed in shelling in the past two
weeks.
The rebels say they will fight to the end, leaving the
pro-Western leadership in Kiev facing a dilemma - how to force
them out without a bloodbath.
A storm of the city by crack troops appears to have been
ruled out: Ukraine has little or no expertise in such missions
and it would risk heavy civilian casualties and army losses.
A siege is the most likely option, with the possibility of
an escape corridor for the separatist fighters in the hope they
may flee - to Russia, if Moscow will take them, despite denying
it arms them. Nearly all of the main separatist leaders and an
unknown number of the fighters are from Russia.
NO MASS BOMBARDMENT
"The tactic of the Ukrainian armed forces, National Guard
and Border Guard Service rules out massive bombardment of
populated areas," Andriy Lysenko, a spokesman for Kiev's
military operation in the east, told a recent news conference.
"We will use only ground forces there which will free the
city street by street, block by block."
Ukrainian officials say the army does not fire at
residential areas and denies it will use the air force against
the big cities. Reuters journalists have seen shells hit
residential buildings in central Donetsk, though it was
impossible to verify whether fighters were present.
The army has gained the upper hand in the conflict since
businessman Petro Poroshenko was elected president in May, three
months after his pro-Russian predecessor was ousted following
protests over a political about-turn towards Moscow.
The government has intensified its offensive since a
Malaysian airliner was downed in rebel-held territory on July
17, killing 298 people. Kiev and the United States say the
separatists shot it down with a missile provided by Russia.
Moscow and the rebels blame the disaster on Kiev.
Ukrainian officials say there are about 12,000 rebel
fighters in the two cities, but some residents say the number
could be much higher. It is hard to say how long they can hold
out without reinforcements.
"It could last for a very long time or it could all collapse
overnight. The decision is in Moscow," said a Western official,
referring to the West's allegations - denied by Moscow - that
Russia is arming the rebels and sending in mercenary fighters.
The United Nations said 1,129 people were killed and nearly
3,500 wounded in east Ukraine between mid-April and July 26.
Tens of thousands have been forced to leave their homes.
But the separatists appear intent on showing they will stay
for a long time in the self-proclaimed "people's republics" of
Donetsk and Luhansk, known by Russian acronyms DNR and LNR.
In Donetsk, where any government loyalist police have long
since been pushed out or defected, rebels have taken down
barricades that once protected them in the city administration
building. The cobbled square in front has been fixed up.
The separatists are armed with much more powerful weapons
than when the conflict began, in some areas using rocket
launchers, self-propelled howitzers, armoured vehicles and
tanks. But several of their counter-attacks have failed to push
back government troops at any of main points on the frontline.
DESERTED STREETS
For now the people who remain in Donetsk are getting by.
Some parts of the city, mainly the suburbs near the outlying
airport, have no electricity and are shelled daily. But food and
fuel is reaching areas not directly affected by fighting.
"It's more and more difficult to bring in fresh goods, but
they're still coming in," said Vsevolodova, who had goods in
storage before the conflict so can keep her shop open.
Even just a few weeks ago, residents would take leisurely
strolls in the centre, downtown cafes and restaurants did a
steady business, and children were often out playing in parks.
These days the streets are mostly deserted, though there are
often queues of people at the railway station trying to leave.
A pensioner at the station who gave her name only as Tatyana
burst into tears as she explained she was buying a ticket to a
city just across the border in Russia because her home in the
nearby town of Shakhtarsk had been hit by a shell.
"There's almost nothing left of my house. I was evacuated by
DNR people. My son is fighting for them," she said. "My daughter
and I are going to Belgorod. We have no place to come back to."
Some residents are sheltering friends or relatives who fled
the fighting in villages and town near the city as the army
advances on Donetsk.
"Our relatives are staying with us. The windows of their
flat were blown out, so they rang and asked to stay with us,"
said Alla Podolskaya, who works in advertising and lives on the
outskirts of Donetsk.
"We've put two tents up in our courtyard and two more people
can sleep in our car. We're expecting more people to come to us
from the 'hot spots'."
Her local butcher has almost no meat left and plans to shut
his shop. Many homes and other shops in the area have already
been abandoned by people who have fled the city or moved closer
to the centre in the hope that it is safer.
In the centre a struggling sports shop announced a sale,
slashing prices by up to 80 percent to try to bring some cash
in. Many banks are not working, making it impossible for most
residents to get money, and a lot of the supermarkets are shut.
Other shops open for only a few hours each day.
A night curfew has been declared, starting at 10 pm, but few
residents are out after late afternoon anyway.
The degree of local support for the rebels is unclear. Some
have sympathy with their cause but others are unsettled by the
lawlessness and presence of armed men in combat fatigues, some
of whom hide their faces behind ski masks.
Banners hung across the city copied from Soviet World War
Two-era posters proclaim support for the DNR. Graffiti and flags
hail "New Russia" - a term once used by Russian President
Vladimir Putin to refer to eastern and southern Ukraine and now
adopted by the rebels as the name for their project.
Rebel commander Igor Girkin, a Muscovite whose moustachioed
face appears on a banner modelled on the war film "300" that
hangs above a central street, has declared a "state of siege".
The DNR says this gives his fighters the right to confiscate
cars, construction materials, food, medical supplies and phones.
Residents murmur that it gives a green light to theft.
Reports of summary executions in cities Girkin's men
previously occupied have made some residents as concerned about
the threat posed by the separatists as by the army shelling.
While many people are uncomfortable discussing politics,
they describe a deep bond with each other and the besieged city.
"When you go out in the empty city to meet people, you feel
the same thing, you feel a sense of kinship. We have something
in common, one problem, one goal - to survive," Margarita
Grigoryants, a blogger, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Lina Kushch, Maria Tsvetkova in
Donetsk and pavel Polityuk in Kiev; Editing by Timothy Heritage
and Peter Graff)